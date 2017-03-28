Taliban commanders among 21 killed in Helmand airstrikes: MoD

By Khaama Press - Tue Mar 28 2017, 3:39 pm

At least twenty one Taliban insurgents including two of their local commanders were killed in a series of airstrikes in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the Taliban commanders killed in the airstrikes have been identified as Mullah Toryali and Mullah Ahmad who was also famous as Zabiullah.

MoD further added that the airstrikes were carried out in the vicinity of Nahr-e-Saraj district of Helmand.

Helmand is among the volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its various districts and frequently carry out insurgency activities.

This come as reports emerged last week suggesting that the control of the strategic Sangin district has fallen to the Taliban insurgents.

However, the provincial military council said the Afghan forces only retreated from the main market area of the district following two months of heavy battle.

The council also added that the decision was taken to prevent the civilian casualties as enormous collateral damage was incurred to the local residents.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Defense said the Taliban insurgents are only operating in the outskirts of the district and operations will be launched soon to retake the control of the lost areas.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS