Taliban commander reveals new info regarding the ex-leader Mullah Mansoor’s death

By Khaama Press - Thu Aug 10 2017, 12:26 pm

A senior Taliban commander has made new revelations regarding the death of the former commander of the group Mullah Akhtar Mansoor.

The commander who has wished not to be named has told The New York Times that Mullah Mansoor ‘knew something was happen’ before the drone strike claimed his life.

He said “Pakistan was making very strong demands.”

Without providing further information regarding the demands, the former commander said “Mansour was saying you cannot force me on everything. I am running the insurgency, doing the fighting and taking casualties and you cannot force us.”

Mullah Mansoor was killed in an airstrike on 21st May last year as he was travelling in a vehicle with a Pakistani passport.

He was believed to be more adept at managing money and was on his way back from a visit to Iran when he was targeted by the US forces in Afghanistan with an aerial strike.

According to reports, Mullah Mansoor had visited Iran to discuss with the country’s authorities regarding the growing issue of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group in Afghanistan.

