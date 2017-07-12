Taliban commander killed in Nangarhar infighting

By Khaama Press - Wed Jul 12 2017, 11:11 am

A Taliban commander has been killed during the latest infighting among the Taliban insurgents in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the incident took place late on Monday in the vicinity of Bati Kot district.

The provincial government in a statement also confirmed the infighting among the Taliban insurgents.

The statement further added that the information received by the provincial government indicates that the Taliban leader Amad was killed during the infighting in Jantian area.

Amad was reportedly involved in insurgency activities since a long time in Bati Kot district of Nangarhar, the provincial government said.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

This is not the first time a report has emerged regarding the infighting among the Taliban insurgents as numerous similar incidents have taken place in the past in other provinces, specifically following the death of the group’s founder Mullah Mohammad Omar.

Numerous deadly clashes have also taken place between the Taliban insurgents and ISIS militants in Nangarhar province and other provinces of the country, including some northern and eastern provinces during the recent months.

