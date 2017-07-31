Taliban commander and 5 militants mysteriously killed in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Mon Jul 31 2017, 9:23 pm

A Taliban commander and his militants were mysteriously killed in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, the local officials said Monday.

The incident took place late on Sunday night in the vicinity of Khogyani district of Nangarhar.

The provincial government says the militants and his commander were killed by unknown gunmen late on Sunday night in Kagi Haderi area of the district.

The Taliban leader killed in the attack has been identified as Fazal Ahmad who was killed with his five fighters, the provincial government.

In the meantime, the district administrative government said Fazal was involved in several destructive activities in this district and their dead bodies are still lying in the area.

The Taliban insurgents group has not commented regarding the report so far.

But reports indicate that the Taliban commander and his militants were killed during an infighting on Sunday night and a total of two Taliban commanders were killed in the infighting.

This is not the first time reports emerge regarding the infighting among the Taliban insurgents but numerous incidents have taken place in the past.

The majority of infighting among the Taliban insurgents take place due to the differences available among the Taliban ranks regarding the appointment of the Taliban group leader.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS