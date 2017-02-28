Taliban commander among 5 killed or wounded in Nangarhar drone strike

By Khaama Press - Tue Feb 28 2017, 5:53 pm

A commander of the Taliban group was among at least five militants killed or wounded in a US drone strike in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local security officials, the airstrike was carried out late on Monday night in Chaparhar district.

Provincial police spokesman Hazrat Hussain Mashraqiwal confirmed that the militants were targeted in Sangini area of Chaparhar late on Monday night.

He said a commander of the Taliban group was killed along with another insurgent and at least three others were wounded.

Mashraqiwal further added that the airstrike did not incur any casualties to the local residents or security personnel.

Nangarhar has been among the relatively calm provinces since the fall of the Taliban regime but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some remote districts during the recent years.

The US forces based in Afghanistan resumed their counter-terrorism operations last year under a broader role granted by the Obama administration.

The operations were resumed amid concerns that the militant groups including ISIS loyalists are attempting to expand their activities and presence in this province.

