Taliban commander among 18 killed in Kunduz city

By Khaama Press - Mon Dec 26 2016, 12:10 pm

A local commander of the Taliban group was among at least 18 killed during the operations in the strategic Kunduz city.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the Taliban commander Ghulam Safi was killed along with 17 others during the operations conducted in the vicinity of Kunduz city.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Kunduz is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban group launched several attacks this year as part of their spring offensive to capture the strategic Kunduz city.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Interior (MoI), earlier said top Taliban leader who was leading the deadly battle in northern Kunduz province was killed during an ambush of the Afghan security forces.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said “A top Taliban commander named Mullah Firoz Jahadi along with five other armed Taliban killed in Aab Band district of Ghazni province in an Afghan National Police ambush.”

MoI further added “During this ambush, nine other armed Taliban were wounded and two rocket launchers, two PK machine guns and one vehicle seized as well.”

According to the ministry, Mullah Firoz Jahadi was leading the Kunduz battle.

