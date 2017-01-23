Taliban commander among 14 killed in latest operations: MoD

By Khaama Press - Mon Jan 23 2017, 5:54 pm

At least 14 militants including a local commander of the Taliban were killed in the latest counter-terrorism operations, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said Monday.

According to a statement by MoD, at least 13 militants were also injured during the joint operations conducted in the past 24 hours.

The statement further added that the operations were conducted with the support of the Afghan air force and artillery units of the Afghan army, targeting the militants in Kapisa, Nangarhar, Uruzgan, Kandahar, Kunduz and Helmand provinces.

At least 5 of the militants were killed including a commander of the group identified as Mullah Ghafar in Pul-e-Manan area of Dehrawood district in Uruzgan, MoD said.

The ministry also added that 7 militants were wounded during the same operation and cache of weapons and ammunition belonging to Taliban was discovered and seized in Nakhooni district of Kandahar.

At least 6 militants were killed and 5 others were wounded during a separate operation in Sangin district of Helmand, MoD said, adding that 3 more were killed in Garamser district.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS