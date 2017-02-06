Taliban commander among 10 killed in latest Helmand operations

By Khaama Press - Mon Feb 06 2017, 3:17 pm

A commander of the Taliban group was killed along with nine of his fighters in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the militants were killed during the joint operations of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).

According to a statement by MoD, the operations were conducted in the restive Sangin district of Helmand.

The statement further added that three militants were also wounded during the operations.

The Ministry of Defense said the operations were conducted with the close coordination of the artillery units of the Afghan army and the Afghan Air Force.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Helmand is among the volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts.

The group launched a coordinated attack on Sangin district last week with an aim to capture the key security posts but the offensive of the group was repulsed with the deployment of the additional forces to this district.

Some other districts of Helmand including Garamser also witnessed growing violence last week where numerous insurgents were killed and some Afghan security personnel lost their lives.

