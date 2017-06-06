Taliban claims the group is not behind Herat city bombing that left 7 dead

By Khaama Press - Tue Jun 06 2017, 5:55 pm

The Taliban militants group in Afghanistan claims that the group is not behind the bombing in Herat city that left at least seven people dead.

The group’s spokesman Qari Yousuf Ahmadi in a statement said certain circles within the ‘enemies’ are attempting to defame the group by carrying out such attacks.

He did not elaborate further regarding his claims about the ‘circles’ and ‘enemies’ involved in the attack.

The Ministry of Interior acting spokesman Najib Danish confirmed that the incident took place after explosives planted in a motorcycle went off in Jame mosque.

Najib further added that 7 people were killed in the explosion and at least 16 others were wounded.

No individual or group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

This comes as the Taliban-led insurgency has been rampant since the group announced its spring offensive late in April.

Taliban’s statements for rejecting role in major attacks mainly claiming civilian lives comes as the group is accused of incurring the most civilian casualties in the country.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UANAMA) released its latest civilian casualties report in the month of April, covering a period of three months since the start of 2017.

According to the report, the Anti-Government Elements caused 62 per cent of civilian casualties – 1,353 civilian casualties (447 dead and 906 injured), reflecting a five per cent increase compared to the same period in 2016.

The UN mission also added it recorded a 12 per cent increase in civilian casualties caused by pressure-plate improvised explosive devices – 218 civilian casualties (86 dead and 132 injured).

