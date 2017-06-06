Taliban claims the dead bodies of group’s fighters were desecrated in Faryab

By Khaama Press - Tue Jun 06 2017, 1:31 pm

The Taliban militants group in Afghanistan claims that the security personnel in northern Faryab province have desecrated the dead bodies of the several fighters of the group.

A spokesman for the group Qair Yousuf Ahmadi in reaction to the killing and photography of the group’s fighters said the Afghan security forces personnel have committed the act.

However, the pictures shared on social media apparently shows the local anti-Taliban public uprising forces were involved in the killing, public display, and photography of the dead bodies.

Qari Ahmadi claims that the dead bodies of the 5 fighters of the group were initially brought for display in a market, were tied to tanks, and their clothes were removed from their bodies.

He also claimed that the incident took place as the group’s leadership ordered the release of at least 62 soldiers captured in southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan.

The local officials have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as the Taliban-led insurgency has been rampant across the country since the group announced its spring offensive in the month of April.

