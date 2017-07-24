Taliban claims Kabul bombing that left 24 civilians dead, 42 others wounded

By Khaama Press - Mon Jul 24 2017, 12:27 pm

The Taliban insurgents group claimed responsibility behind the deadly bombing in Kabul city that left at least 24 civilians dead.

The group’s spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid in a statement claimed that the attack carried out by a suicide bomber targeted two vehicles carrying intelligence operatives.

Mujahid also claimed that 37 intelligence operatives were killed in the attack but the security officials in Kabul are saying that only civilians were killed in the attack.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said at least 24 civilians were killed and 42 others were wounded in the attack, rejecting the claims by the Taliban that the security personnel were targeted.

The attack by the Taliban comes days after a new report was released regarding the civilian casualties in Afghanistan, attributing the majority of civilian casualties to the armed insurgents activities between January and June.

The new report by United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) highlights that 40 per cent of all civilian casualties during the six-month period were killed or injured by anti-government forces using improvised explosive devices (IEDs), such as suicide bombs and pressure-plate devices, which were responsible for the deaths of 596 civilians and injured 1,483.

