Taliban claims 44 killed, wounded in suicide attack on Mullah Rasool militants

By Khaama Press - Wed Jun 14 2017, 1:53 pm

The Taliban group led by Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada claimed responsibility behind the attack on Mullah Rasool’s faction in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan, claiming that nearly 50 insurgents of the group were killed or wounded in the attack.

A Taliban spokesman Qari Yousuf Ahmadi claimed that 26 militants were killed and 18 others were wounded in the attack.

Ahmadi further added that a check post belonging to the militia forces was leveled in the attack and a commander of the group identified as Wafadar was among those killed.

The Mullah Rasool group has not commented regarding the incident so far.

This come as scores of militants belonging to both sides were killed in deadly infightings in various provinces of the country, including in the restive districts of Herat in the past.

The rift between the main Taliban group and Mullah Rasool insurgents widened after the death of Mullah Mohammad and the appointment of Mullah Akhtar Mansoor as the new supreme leader of the group, a decision which was challenged by the Mullah Rasool group and various other insurgent leaders.

