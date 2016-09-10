Taliban chief instruct fighters to adopt softer approach in his Eid message

By Khaama Press - Sat Sep 10 2016, 9:31 am

The Taliban supreme leader Mawlavi Hibatullah Akhundzada has instructed the group’s fighters to adopt softer approach in his message released on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

The statement by Akhundzada comes in contrast to the brutal approach of insurgency adopted by the group as Taliban accused of causing the majority of civilian casualties in the country.

Claiming victory in the ongoing insurgency led by the group, Akhundza, in his Eid message said the group should bring reforms in its ranks by sidelining the ‘unscrupulous, notorious, self-indulgent, and money-grubbing and immoral persons remain in your ranks — those who misbehave with people.’

“This is in order the people may not face harassment. Mujahideen should maintain interaction with honorable religious and spiritual leaders, tribal influential and pious men of insight; seek their views and advice and benefit from their experiences,” Akhundzada said.

Among the softer approaches Akhundzada suggested in his message included ‘Call and Guidance’ and use of media to focus on alluring the individuals working in the government ranks.

“At the first years of the occupation, our obligation was to combat against the enemy but now as we have control over many areas of the country, it is the time that we should reap the fruit of the 15 years-long jihad and implement objectives of jihad which are: implementation of the Divine Sharia on the land of Allah; to establish justice; maintain stability and security; to protect frontiers and defend life, property, honor and all other God-given rights of the countrymen,” Akhundzada added.

Taliban is accused of inuring around 60 percent of all civilian casualties in Afghanistan, mainly due to direct engagements, complex and suicide attacks and improved explosive devices (IEDs).

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan in latest report released late in July, reported that 1,601 civilian deaths and 3,565 injured civilians, including 1,509 children (388 dead and 1,121 injured) and 507 women casualties (130 killed and 377 injured) were documented between January and June of this year.

The UN mission in Afghanistan further added that the anti-government elements remain responsible for 60 percent of the civilian casualties.

