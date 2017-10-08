Taliban chief attempting for cease fire with ISIS group

By Khaama Press - Sun Oct 08 2017, 9:27 am

The Taliban supreme leader Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada has reportedly started efforts to end the conflict with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group.

A source in South of Afghanistan privy of the development has said the leader of the Taliban group has instructed his fighters to end the war with the terror group.

The source further added that the leader of the group has instructed his fighters not to attack the militants of the terror group in a meeting with his commanders during the recent days.

Akhundzada has also told his fighters and commanders that the cause of the Taliban and ISIS-led insurgency are similar and therefore the conflict between the groups should end.

This comes as bloody clashes continue in some parts of the country between the Taliban group and ISIS militants.

The loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group called on the Taliban militants to surrender and join their ranks as soon as they started their operations in Afghanistan some years ago.

However, the Taliban group rejected the call by the ISIS terrorist group, a move which sparked bloody clashes between the two sides.

The ISIS loyalists are claiming that the Taliban group’s insurgency has no religious basis and therefore they should surrender and join the Caliphate ranks.

