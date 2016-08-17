Taliban check post busted in Logar, 3 militants killed in ANDSF raid

By Khaama Press - Wed Aug 17 2016, 3:52 pm

At least three Taliban militants were killed in a joint raid of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) in central Logar province of Afghanistan.

The Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), said the raid was conducted joinly by the NDS operatives of the Afghan National Police (ANP) forces.

According to a statement by NDS, the NDS operatives and ANP forces conducted the raid conducted the raid in Baraki Barak district after the Taliban militants started harassing the local residents by establishing the check post.

The statement further added that the check post was established by the local Taliban commander identified as Mullah Naqibullah.

NDS also added that the Afghan security forces confiscated 1 pistol, 4 hand grenades, 1 communication device set, and one motorcycle from the militants.

The anti-government armed militnat groups including the Taliban militants have not commented regarding the report so far.

The Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to other insurgent groups are actively operating in a number of the remote districts of Logar province which is located close to capital Kabul.

