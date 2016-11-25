Taliban celebrate graduation of the latest brain-washed recruits

By Ghanizada - Fri Nov 25 2016, 9:16 am

The Taliban militants group in Afghanistan released several photographs which purportedly show the graduation of scores of new brain-washed recruits as the group has been unleashing deadly attacks across the country since the regime was toppled down in 2001.

The group released the latest propaganda photographs amid reports that the leadership of the group is considering options to resume peace talks with the Afghan government and foreigners.

According to the group, the pictures were taken during the training of the militants in Khalid Bin Walid Training Camp, showing the Taliban fighters brandishing weapons and taking part in target practice.

The camouflaged militants appearing in the photographs are believed to have undergone a 45-day training course in the camp to learn military skills and strict implementation of Sharia law.

According to a statement released by the group “150 graduates had ‘shone brightly on the battlefields and have been touted by military commanders for their military skill.”

This comes as the Haqqani terrorist network released a similar video late last year which purportedly showed a training camp run by the terror group along with advertisements of the Taliban group’s relationship with al Qaeda terrorist network.

The network leaders assumed key posts following the death of Taliban found and Supreme Leader Mullah Mohammad Omar.

The Haqqani terrorist network is accused of staging numerous cross-border attacks from their base in North Waziristan, including the 19-hour siege at the US Embassy in Kabul in September 2011.

Haqqani network was formed in the late 1970s by Jalaluddin Haqqani. The group is allied with al-Qaida and the Afghan Taliban and cooperates with other terrorist organizations in the region.

The network is considered the most lethal insurgent group targeting the NATO-led coalition security forces and Afghan personnel in Afghanistan.

The US Department of State designated the HQN as a Foreign Terrorist Organization on September 7, 2012.

