Taliban capture district center of Kohistan in Faryab province

By Khaama Press - Sun Jul 23 2017, 11:22 am

The Taliban insurgents have captured the district center of Kohistan in northern Faryab province of Afghanistan, local officials said Sunday.

The provincial police spokesman Abdul Karim Yuresh confirmed the fall of the district center to Taliban control earlier today.

Yuresh further added that the Taliban insurgents launched a coordinated attack on the district center late on Saturday night and managed to seize the control of the district center in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He said the Afghan security forces are still having presence around 1.5 kilometers away from the district center and it is expected that an operation will be launched soon to retake the control of the district.

No further details were given regarding the possible casualties of the security forces during the clashes with the insurgents and there are no words regarding the Taliban casualties either.

In the meantime, a Taliban spokesman Qari Yousuf Ahmadi claim that the district has been fully cleared of the security personnel and heavy casualties have been incurred to the government forces.

Faryab is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to the other militant groups are actively operating, including the militants belonging to the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan.

