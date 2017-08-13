Taliban capture control of Ghormach in northern Faryab province

By Khaama Press - Sun Aug 13 2017, 12:15 pm

The Taliban insurgents have captured the control of Ghormach district in northern Faryab province after days of heavy gun battle.

The local security sources confirmed that the control of the district fell to Taliban control earlier today after heavy clashes.

There are no reports regarding the casualties as a result of the clashes so far.

This comes as the Taliban insurgents briefly took control of Kohistan district in Faryab province last month.

However, the Afghan forces managed to retake the control of the district center by launching a coordinated operation almost three days after it was captured.

The anti-government armed militant groups, specifically the Taliban insurgents have stepped up their insurgency activities across the country amid growing pressure by the Afghan security forces and the international community to root out their activities.

The latest attack by the insurgent groups in the northern Sar-e-Pul province that led to the mass killings of scores of civilians sparked an outrage in Afghanistan as well as internationally after a key area, Mira Olang, fell into the hands of the militants.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the deliberate killings of the civilians in Sar-e-Pul province so far.

