Taliban can carry on insurgency for a very long time: Sartaj Aziz

By Khaama Press - Thu Jan 19 2017, 12:38 pm

The Taliban militants group can carry on insurgency for a very long time, Pakistan’s foreign affairs adviser Sartaj Aziz said as he insist that the Afghan leaders to review their “fragmented” approach to peace talks with the Taliban on containing and ending the resilient insurgency.

Aziz made the remarks during an interview with the Voice of America.

He said the group may not be able to capture (the) bulk of Afghanistan or the capital or any other (major urban) place.

“Their approach to talks with the Taliban is very, very fragmented. We want the (Afghan) government of national unity to succeed, to establish its writ, we want them to send a clear signal to the Taliban and other groups that the whole world wants them (insurgents) to talk (to Kabul) and solve the problem because nobody wants fighting in Afghanistan to continue,” he added.

Aziz also added “I think they will come under greater pressure and so, if serious negotiations begin in 2017 that will be our best hope for peace in Afghanistan.”

The Afghan government adopted a strict stance against the Taliban group and other insurgent groups after they rejected direct peace talks plea and decided to pursue violence by announcing their spring offensive in mid-April this year.

Earlier, the Afghan government was asking Pakistan to take actions against the militants pursuing violence, a step that should be taken in line with the agreement reached in Quadrilateral Coordination Group (QCG).

The coordination group was formed earlier last year with an aim to help revive peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban and the group consisted of representatives from Afghanistan, Pakistan, China, and the United States.

