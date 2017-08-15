Taliban calls for troops withdrawal in new open letter to Trump

By Khaama Press - Tue Aug 15 2017, 11:19 am

The Taliban militants group in Afghanistan has released a new open letter to President Donald Trump, calling for a full withdrawal of the foreign forces from Afghanistan.

The new open letter by the Taliban group has been released as the Trump administration is busy reviewing the new policy for Afghanistan.

The group in its letter to President Trump has claimed that the ongoing violence in Afghanistan has a direct link to the presence of the foreign forces, calling them as ‘occupation forces’ fueling war in Afghanistan which everyone uses in their own interest.

Taliban also claims that the ongoing insurgency led by the group has a national resistance and is properly administered politically and militarily, insisting that in absence of such an administration the violence could further spread to the region and across the globe.

The group accuses the US-led coalition for the destruction of Afghanistan that has turned the country as one of the worst in terms of security, governance, and economy.

The letter also points towards the recent political upheavals and crisis in the country and specifically notes the growing differences among the first vice president and the government as well as the new coalitions being formed across the country.

The new letter by Taliban group has been released amid ongoing efforts by the Trump administration to declare the new policy of Washington towards Afghanistan which could possibly include deployment of further troops or outsourcing of the war to the Black Water firm.

President Donald Trump last week said that the administration is getting very close to announce the new policy of the administration towards Afghanistan.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS