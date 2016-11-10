Taliban bomb kill 7 civilians including women and children in Kandahar

By Khaama Press - Thu Nov 10 2016, 12:45 pm

At least seven civilians including women and children were killed in an explosion in southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan.

Local officials in Kandahar said the incident took place late on Wednesday in Shawali Kot district.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Samim Khpolwak said the civilians were killed after their vehicle struck an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

Khpolwak further added that three children, two women, and two men were among those killed.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident but the local officials said the IED was planted by the Taliban insurgents, the main anti-government armed militant group in the country.

Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to the insurgent groups frequently use Improvised Explosive Device (IED) as the weapon of their choice to target the Afghan security forces and the government officials.

However, in majority of such attacks the ordinary civilians are targeted as the militant groups are accused of causing the majority of the civilian casualties.

