Taliban attacks in Kabul aimed to boost fighters’ morale after Mullah Salam death: Ghani

By Khaama Press - Thu Mar 02 2017, 10:16 am

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in reaction to the coordinated suicide attacks in Kabul said the group is attempting to boost the morale of their fighters following the death of its most senior leader Mullah Abdul Salam and the recent defeats the group sustained in the battleground.

Condemning the attacks in strongest words, President Ghanis said the terrorist groups once again attempted to spread fear and terror in Kabul city.

“Following the death of the terrorist group leader Mullah Abdul Salam in Kunduz and back to back defeats on the battleground, the group is attempting to boost the morale of its fighters by conducting terrorist attacks in crowded areas,” he added.

President Ghani further added that the Afghan nation endorsed support in one voice to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces during the national day of the defense forces.

He said the Afghan forces are on the frontline in the fight against terrorism more than any other time to eliminate them in all parts of the country.

The Taliban group claimed responsibility behind the attacks conducted in Police District#6 and Police District#12 on Wednesday afternoon.

The latest information disclosed by the officials show at least 16 people lost their lives and more than 50 others were wounded although the casualties toll could further rise.

