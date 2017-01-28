Taliban attack security posts in Tarinkot city

By Khaama Press - Sat Jan 28 2017, 1:02 pm

The Taliban militants launched a coordinated attack on security posts in Tarinkot city, the provincial capital of southern Uruzgan province, local officials said Saturday.

The attack was launched late on Friday night in Sarchakhlo area, leaving at least four policemen wounded.

A local security official confirmed the incident and said the clashes continued for several hours before the militants were forced to retreat.

The official further added that 7 Taliban militants were killed and at least 10 others were wounded during the clashes.

He said the provincial acting police chief was also among those wounded during the clash but added that the health condition of the wounded policemen are stable as they suffered minor injuries.

The Taliban militants group has not commented regarding the clashes so far.

Uruzgan is among the relatively volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to other insurgent groups are actively operating in a number of its remote district.

The Afghan security forces launched an operation in this province earlier in the month of December last year amid ongoing efforts by the militants to stage attacks in some key parts of the province.

