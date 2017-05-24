Taliban attack results into closure of key highway in North of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Wed May 24 2017, 2:30 pm

A coordinated attack by the Taliban insurgents resulted into the closure of a key highway in North of Afghanistan on Wednesday.

According to the security officials, scores of Taliban insurgents launched a coordinated attack on Baghlan-Mazar highway late on Tuesday night.

The officials further added that clashes are still underway as the highway has been closed and dozens of vehicles and passengers are stranded.

There are no reports available regarding the possible casualties of the security forces, civilians, and the insurgents as a result of the clashes so far.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

The Taliban-led insurgency has been rampant since the group announced its spring offensive last month and vowed to carry out more large scale attacks across the country.

This comes as the militants have been attempting to destabilize the northern parts of the country, including key provinces, cities, and highways despite efforts are underway to end the violence through reconciliation.

The anti-government armed militant groups mainly focus their insurgency on northern Baghlan, Balkh, Kunduz, and some other key provinces.

The militants have also managed to seize control of some of the strategic districts and cities in the north in the past which were retaken by the Afghan forces.

