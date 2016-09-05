Taliban attack on military base repulsed in Baghlan after 4 hours of clash

By Khaama Press - Mon Sep 05 2016, 9:54 am

A coordinated attack by the Taliban militants on a military base in northern Baghlan province was suppressed by the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces.

According to the local security officials in Baghlan, the attack on Juma Kandak military base was launched around 5 pm local time in Pul-e-Hashim Khan area.

The officials further added that the attack was repulsed at around 9 pm local time and at last two Taliban insurgents including a commander of the group were killed.

The slain Taliban commander has been identified as Qari Bilal brother of Mullah Younis and Qari syed Jan, the officials said, adding that 4 others were wounded.

The Taliban insurgents group has not commented regarding the report so far.

Baghlan is among the relatively volatile provinces in norht of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in a number of its remote districts.

The Taliban-led insurgency has been rampant since the group announced its spring offensive earlier this year and the group attempts to expands its insurgency in northern provinces of the country.

