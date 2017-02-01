Taliban attack Lashkargah with rockets following Abdullah’s visit

By Khaama Press - Wed Feb 01 2017, 11:12 am

The Taliban militants fired several rockets on Lashkargah city, the provincial capital of southern Helmand province, following Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah’s visit.

The provincial governor’s office said the incident took place earlier today, leaving a child dead and two other civilians wounded.

The rockets landed in the vicinity of the traffic department in Lashkargah city.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the incident so far.

The rocket attack by Taliban follows a visit by CE Abdullah who arrived in Helmand on Tuesday to review the security situation of the province.

Abdulalh also visited the frontline in Lashkargah city late on Tuesday night and met with the Afghan armed forces.

The Taliban insurgents launched a coordinated attack on security posts in Sangin district on Monday which forced the Afghan government to deploy additional commandos of the Afghan army to assist in repulsing the attack.

Local officials are saying that the commando forces arrived late on Monday night and the security situation is in control of the security forces.

No further details have been given regarding the casualties of the Taliban insurgents but local officials are saying at least 19 Taliban insurgents were killed.

