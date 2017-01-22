Taliban asks Trump to review Afghanistan policy

By Khaama Press - Sun Jan 22 2017, 10:39 am

The Taliban militants group in Afghanistan has asked President Donald Trump not to review the Afghanistan policy and not to follow the previous approaches.

In a statement released following the US presidential inauguration, Taliban said the violence in Afghanistan will continue if the Trump administration continued to follow the approaches of the previous US administrations led by Obama and George Bush.

Taliban also claimed that the US-led invasion supported by the coalition forces resulted to destruction, loss of lives, and billions of financial loss in the past 16 years, besides the use of force resulted into a negative image of the US and growing hatred against the country.

The statement by the Taliban came as the Trump administration has not unveiled its policy in Afghanistan so far.

However, the Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah welcomed Trump’s commitment to the US forces in Afghanistan.

According to the Office of the Chief Executive, Trump pledged support to the US forces during a telephone conversation, endorsing their presence and fight against terrorism.

During his address at the inauguration ceremony, Trump vowed to eliminate the threats posed by the extremist groups.

Earlier, Trump had vowed to help unearth Afghanistan’s massive natural resources which include some of the world’s rare earth elements.

He had also pledged support to review Kabul’s requirements in security related issues and assist the Afghan government accordingly.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS