Taliban and ISIS militants suffer heavy casualties in latest airstrikes

By Khaama Press - Sun Nov 12 2017, 3:17 pm

The Taliban and ISIS militants suffered heavy casualties in latest airstrikes conducted in various provinces of the country, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said.

According to a statement by MoD, the airstrikes were carried out in the past 24 hours as part of the ongoing counter-terrorism and clearance operations.

The statement further added at least two ISIS militants were killed and their hideout was destroyed in an airstrike conducted in Achin district of Nangarhar.

At least 8 militants were killed in another airstrike conducted in Tagab district in northeastern Kapisa province of Afghanistan.

According to MoD, the security forces also conducted an airstrike in Shindand district of Herat province, leaving at least 5 militants dead and 7 others wounded.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Defense says at least four militants including a local leader of the group were killed in an airstrike conducted in Dasht-e-Archi district of Kunduz.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban militants have not commented regarding the report so far.

The Afghan national defense and security forces have stepped up counter-terrorism operations to suppress the insurgency activities of the militant groups.

The US forces based in Afghanistan also conduct airstrikes on militants hideouts as the terror groups attempt to expand their insurgency.

