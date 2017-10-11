Taliban and ISIS militants suffer casualties in new airstrikes in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Wed Oct 11 2017, 2:29 pm

Several Taliban militants and insurgents affiliated with the ISIS terrorist group were killed or wounded during the latest airstrikes in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan National Army in a statement said the airstrikes were carried out on Tuesday in Bati Kot and Deh Bala districts.

The statement further added that a Taliban group member identified as Rohani was killed in an airstrike in Barekab area of Bati Kot and another member of the group was wounded.

In separate airstrikes conducted in Deh Bala district, at least eleven militants affiliated with the ISIS terrorist group were killed or wounded.

According to the Silab Corps, the airstrikes were carried out in Mariz Kand and Mia Jee areas of the district in coordination with the Afghan commando forces.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the reports so far.

The Afghan security forces are busy conducting counter-terrorism operations against the IS and other insurgent groups in this province.

The US forces based in Afghanistan also support the Afghan forces in their fight against the terrorist groups and often carry out airstrikes to suppress the insurgency of the terror groups.

The increased raids by the Afghan and US forces followed rampant activities by the IS and other groups to expand their insurgency in this key eastern province.

