Taliban and ISIS militants among 14 killed in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Mon May 22 2017, 11:35 am

At least fourteen militants including Taliban insurgents and loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed during the clashes and counter-terrorism operations in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial government media office in a statement said the militants were killed in Koz Kunar and Achin districts.

The statement further added that eight militants were also wounded during the operations and clashes and some weapons and ammunition were confiscated.

At least five of the militants, all Taliban insurgents, were killed during a clash with the security forces in Badiali area of Koz Kunar district and eight of them were wounded, the statement said, adding that some weapons and ammunition belonging to the insurgents were seized by the security forces.

The Afghan security forces conducted counter-terrorism operation in Pekha district of Achin resulting to the elimination of 9 ISIS militants, the statement added.

A Dshk heavy machine gun belonging to the ISIS militants was also destroyed during the operation.

According to the local officials, the Afghan security forces also arrested a suspect involved in kidnapping and two others for supporting the ISIS terrorist group in Mohmand Dara district.

