October 21, 2017
Taliban and ISIS members join peace process in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Thu Oct 05 2017, 9:26 pm

A number of the Taliban militants and insurgents belonging to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) Khorasan have joined peace process in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

Officials in the 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan National Army in the East said the militants were previously busy conducting insurgency and terrorist related activities in the southern parts of the province.

The officials further added that a total of eight insurgents renounced violence and joined peace process on Wednesday.

According to the Silab Corps officials, the militants also handed over nine assault rifles and a hand grenade to the security forces.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in East of Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militants have increased their insurgency activities in some districts of the province during the recent years.

At least eleven militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) Khorasan were killed in the latest airstrikes conducted by the US forces in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The  provincial government media office in a statement said Wednesday that the airstrikes were carried out in Achin district on Tuesday.

The statement further added that the militants were targeted in Mamand Dara and Dab village areas of the district and some weapons and ammunition of the militants were also destroyed in the airstrike.

