Taliban and Haqqani network militants suffer heavy casualties in clearance operations

By Khaama Press - Wed Aug 02 2017, 4:53 pm

Dozens of insurgents including Taliban militants and insurgents of the Haqqani terrorist network were killed during the counter-terrorism and clearance operations.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the militants suffered casualties during the operations of the Afghan forces conducted in the past 24 hours.

A statement by MoD said at least 84 insurgents were killed, 74 were wounded, and 2 others were arrested during the operations conducted in Nangarhar, Kapisa, Paktia, Maidan Wardak, Khost, Ghazni, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Zabul, Ghor, Badghis, Faryab, Baghlan, Badakhshan, and Helmand provinces.

A statement by MoD said the majority of the casualties were incurred to the insurgents in Paktia province where 33 insurgents including 10 Haqqani network militants and 3 of their local commanders were killed.

The statement further added that the Taliban insurgents also suffered heavy casualties in Maidan Wardak operations where at least 30 insurgents were killed and 57 others were wounded.

The Ministry of Defense of also added that the Afghan forces conducted 21 clearance operations, 22 special operations, and 3 night operations in total in the past 24 hours.

According to MoD, the Afghan Air Force also provided logistics support and close air support during the operations and conducted 15 airstrikes during the same period.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the reports so far.

