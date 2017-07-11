Taliban and civilians suffer casualties in Laghman clashes in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Tue Jul 11 2017, 6:24 pm

A famous local commander of the Taliban group in eastern Laghman province was killed along with several other militants during the clashes in this province earlier this morning that also left several other militants and civilians wounded.

According to the local government officials, the incident took place in the vicinity of Alisheng district at around 1 am local time after several Taliban insurgents launched a coordinated attack on the security posts in Islamabad and Karanjawi areas.

The provincial government media office in a statement also confirmed the clash and said at least five Taliban insurgents including a famous commander of the group identified as Azam Gul were killed and 6 others were wounded.

The statement further added that Gul was one of the prominent leaders of the Taliban who had major role in terrorist related activities in Alisheng district since a long time.

At least two policemen also lost their lives during the clashes and five others were wounded, the statement said, adding that the wounded policemen are currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

The provincial government also added that seven civilians also sustained injuries during the clashes between the Taliban and security personnel.

According to the local officials, another Taliban commander identified as Abdul Hanif was killed and two others were wounded during a separate clash in Alisheng district on Monday.

