Taliban aims to prevent Anas Haqqani death sentence with hostage video

By Khaama Press - Thu Sep 01 2016, 8:56 pm

The Taliban militants group in Afghanistan has released the latest video of the American and Canadian hostages in a bid to force the Afghan government prevent imposing death sentence on Anas Haqqani.

A Taliban source told Reuters Wednesday that the timing of the release was aimed at pressuring the Afghan government not to execute Anas Haqqani, son of Jalaluddin Haqqani, founder of the feared Haqqani network.

The Canadian man Joshua Boyle and his American wife Caitlan Coleman are shown in the video warning that their Afghan captors will kill them and their children unless the Kabul government ends its executions of Taliban prisoners.

The couple was kidnapped by the militants as soon as they visited Afghanistan late in 2012.

Earlier the couple appeared in two videos in 2013 asking the U.S. government to free them from the Taliban. The Colemans received a letter last November in which their daughter said she had given birth to a second child in captivity.

The release of the video comes as the reports emerged earlier this week suggesting Anas Haqqani has been sentenced to death by a primary court in Afghanistan.

The Afghan officials have not commented regarding the trial of Anas Haqqani so far but reports regarding his trial came as the Afghan people have been urging the government to immediately hang him.

The Haqqani terrorist network is accused of several deadly attacks in Afghanistan including a major attack on VIP protection unity in Kabul which left at least 74 dead and round 347 others wounded.

