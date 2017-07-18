Taliban accuses UN of political approach in new civilian casualties report

By Khaama Press - Tue Jul 18 2017, 9:38 am

The Taliban militants group in Afghanistan accused the United Nations of adopting a political approach in its latest report regarding the civilian casualties.

The group’s spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid in a statement has claimed that the group is paying more attention to prevent civilian casualties than any other time, accusing the Afghan and US forces of incurring the most civilian casualties and remaining reckless regarding the lives of the civilians.

The statement further added that the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan has attempted and adopted political approach while preparing the new report.

This comes as the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) released its latest civilian casualties report in Afghanistan on Tuesday, showing a two percent increase in civilian deaths as compared to the same period last year.

UNAMA said extreme harm to civilians continued amid a worsening toll from suicide attacks, and a greater impact on women and children.

According to the latest report, a total of 1,662 civilian deaths were confirmed between 1 January and 30 June – an increase of two per cent on the same period last year, citing the figures from the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

The reports highlights that 40 per cent of all civilian casualties during the six-month period were killed or injured by anti-government forces using improvised explosive devices (IEDs), such as suicide bombs and pressure-plate devices, which were responsible for the deaths of 596 civilians and injured 1,483.

