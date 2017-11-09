Taliban accuse Balkh bombing victim of prostitution

By Khaama Press - Thu Nov 09 2017, 3:19 pm

The Taliban militants group in Afghanistan claimed responsibility behind the attack in Mazar-e-Sharif city that left a local elder and entrepreneur dead.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Muajahid in a statement said the group was involved behind the explosion in Mazar city that left Haji Ghani dead.

Mujahid also claimed that Haji Ghani was an agent of the intelligence directorate who had close links with the the US and foreign forces.

He also claimed that Haji was involved in prostitution who was arranging women for the foreigners.

The incident in Mazar-e-Sharif city took place around 7 am local time with the local officials saying the attack was likely carried out by a suicide bomber.

The commander of the 303 Pamir commandment Gen. Baba Jan confirmed that a local elder and entrepreneur identified as Haji Ghani was killed in the explosion.

He also added that three security guards of Haji Ghani were wounded in the explosion which took place shortly after he arrived in a restaurant for the breakfast.

