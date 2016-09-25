Takhar deputy police chief escapes bomb explosion unhurt

By Khaama Press - Sun Sep 25 2016, 6:07 pm

The deputy provincial police chief of northeastern Takhar province escaped unhurt from a roadside bomb explosion that left at least two people dead.

According to the local security officials, the incident took place in Khwajah Ghar district targeting police chief Haji Agha Dawood.

The officials further added that two security guards of Haji Dawood were killled in the attack and at least four others were wounded.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Takhar is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

In the meantime, the Taliban insurgents have increased insurgency activities in some of the key northern provinces including Takhar and Kunduz as the group aims to expand its insurgency activities as part of its annual offensives.

The group launched numerous attacks in Kunduz and kidnapped several passengers earlier this year from the vicinity of Kunduz as well as the main highway connecting Takhar and Kunduz.

