Tajikistani militants among 11 killed in Kunduz airstrike

By Khaama Press - Wed Jun 07 2017, 11:46 am

At least eleven insurgents including Tajikistani militants were killed in an airstrike in northern Kunduz province of Afghanistan.

The provincial police commandment in a statement said the Afghan security forces conducted operations in the vicinity of Imam Sahib district and targeted the insurgents who had taken position inside a house, leaving 11 of them dead.

The statement further added that the airstrike was carried out on the residence of commander Momin as the militants were busy making Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

At least nine Tajikistani insurgents were among those killed in the airstrike, the police commandment said, adding that the house on which airstrike was carried out belonged to commander Momin who is a local influential figure.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Kunduz is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its various districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

Taliban launched numerous attacks on key districts of the province including Kunduz city during the recent years but the militants were pushed back after the Afghan security forces launched an offensive with the support of the US forces based in Afghanistan.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS