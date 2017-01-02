Tajikistan probing alleged Russia support to Taliban via its soil

By Khaama Press - Mon Jan 02 2017, 5:42 pm

The authorities in Tajikistan are saying that an investigation is underway to ascertain claims made by the former Afghan officials suggesting the Taliban weapons are being repaired by the Russian experts inside the Tajik soil.

A spokesman for Tajikistan’s border guard agency, Muhammadjon Ulughkhojaev, has said the allegations by the former Afghan officials are baseless.

However, he did not rule out the possibility as he vowed to probe the allegations.

Ulughkhojaev quoted in a report by RFE/RL said the border guard agency “has been looking into the claim.”

He said the authorities will study the Afghan media reports, and will report on the results of their investigation.

The former provincial governor of Kunduz Mohammad Omar Safi claimed late last year that the vehicles and weapons had been repaired by Russian military engineers based in Tajikistan before being returned to the Taliban.

Safi also added that such cooperation between the Afghan Taliban and the Russian military has been going on for nearly two years.

This comes as reports have emerged recently suggesting the growing nexus between the Taliban group and the Russian as well as the Iranian authorities.

The reports have emerged amid concerns by the authorities of the two countries that the loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group are attempting to expand foothold in Afghanistan, a threat which is seriously taken by the Iranian and Russian authorities who are believing that the terror group eyes expansion beyond the Afghan borders into the Central Asian States.

