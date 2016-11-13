Tajikistan defeats Afghanistan in friendly football match

By Khaama Press - Sun Nov 13 2016, 8:21 pm

Tajikistan defeated the Afghanistan national football in a friendly football match 1-0 hosted in Central Republic Stadium of Tajikistan.

The Tajikistan national team managed to score its first goal during the second half of the match but the Afghan team failed to score any goal to level the game.

Afghanistan played in the format of 4-3-3 with 4 players appearing in the defense line, 3 players in the middle line, and 3 players in the offensive line.

This was the 5th match between the football teams of Afghanistan and Tajikistan since 2005 with Tajikistan clinching victory in each appearance.

The last time the two teams faced each other was on 4th May 2014 in a friendly football match which was won by Tajikistan 1-0.

The two teams faced each on 9th November 2005 in a friendly football match and Tajikistan managed to win by 4-0.

The Afghan team participated in a friendly football match for the last time on 11th October but the match ended in draw as the two teams scored 1 goal each.

