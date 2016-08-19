Syrian boy’s footage sends shockwaves a year after Aylan Kurdi’s tragic incident

By Khaama Press - Fri Aug 19 2016, 12:50 pm

The footage of a wounded Syrian boy has once again sent shockwaves across the globe as it purportedly shows the wounded child being recovered from under the rebel amid fierce clashes in Syria.

The distressing footage has refreshed the bitter memories of a Syrian child, Aylan Kurdi, who lost his life as his family attempted to flee the unending atrocities being committed in the country.

Aylan Kurdi died on 2nd September last year as his desperate family was attemtping to flee Syria in a bid to rescue themselves and their children from the devastating war.

The media across the globe, including social media in Afghanistan was rife with the daunting photographs and footage of the child who apparently survived deadly bombings in Aleppo.

The boy has been identified as Omran Daqneesh and reportedly suffered injuries late on Wednesday night in an airstrike in the rebel-held side of Aleppo. Some residents blame Syrian government forces for the attack.

Video shot by an opposition media organization in Aleppo shows rescue workers carrying Omran out of the rubble before he wipes blood off his face, rubbing it onto the ambulance seat.

“That little boy has never had a day in his life where there hasn’t been war, death, destruction, poverty in his own country,” State Department spokesperson John Kirby told reporters during his daily press briefing.

According to reports, the Syrian government, Russia and other allies of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad continue to bombard Aleppo and its suburbs as the humanitarian crisis keeps growing.

An estimated 250,000 to 275,000 people live in areas held by anti-government rebels that are a focus of intense airstrikes and artillery bombardment.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, at least 45 civilians were killed in airstrikes alone in Aleppo last week.

