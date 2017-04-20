Survey and design work of 10km road formally starts in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Thu Apr 20 2017, 12:13 pm

The survey and design work of a major road was formally inaugurated in Nangarhar province in East of Afghanistan.

According to the local officials, the road starts from Jalalabad city, the provincial capital of Nangarhar to Behsud district, having a total length of 10 kilometers.

Officials in the provincial public works directorate said the survey and design work of the road will be completed in a period of six months.

Nangarhar’s head of public works directorate Zabit Khan Mangal said the provincial public works directorate will bear the cost of the project.

Mr. Mangal further added that six kilometers of the road have been approved for the 4th police district of Jalalabad city and the remaining four kilometers have been approved for Behsud district.

He said the construction work of the road will start after the survey and design work of the road completes within the next six months.

According to Mr. Mangal, the road will be built in ring road type and will have culverts, protective walls, and fences.

Mangal also added that the road will help remove the majority of the issues of the local residents they have road facilities.

