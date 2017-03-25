Suppress all militants opposing govt and law, Ghani tells ANP Special Forces

By Khaama Press - Sat Mar 25 2017, 10:37 am

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has said there is no ambiguity in the fight against terrorism as he instructed the Special Forces of the Afghan National Police (ANP) forces to suppress all militants opposing the government and law.

He made the remarks during a meeting with the ANP Special Forces Commanders, Officers, and Personnel.

In regards to the recommendations of the ANP Special Forces commander Syed Mohammad Roshandil, President Ghani promised that the supply of the weapons to the Special Forces will be done within the coming five days.

Insisting on proper implementation of the regulations of the Special Forces, President Ghani instructed the Ministry of Interior to take immediate steps in providing help to the families of the fallen soldiers.

He also added that the government will step up efforts to provide treatment to the wounded soldiers in one of the international hospitals.

According to President Ghani, the government has considered special courses for the Special Forces and instructed the Ministry of Interior to prepare a schedule so that the supplies can be delivered to the forces on time through air.

President Ghani also emphasized on the need to provide further equipment to the Special Forces in a bid to help reduce the number of casualties and added that negotiations are underway with the international allies of the country to establish permanent installations for the Special Forces.

He instructed the Ministry of Interior to conduct a thorough assessment for the increment of the salaries of the Special Forces and said the organic law of the officers will be modified so that those officers who are having better experience should be shifted to the administrative level.

