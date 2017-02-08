Support to Afghan govt, security forces a strategic priority for US: Flynn

By Khaama Press - Wed Feb 08 2017, 11:45 am

The National Security Adviser of the United States Michael T. Flynn has reaffirmed Washington’s support to Afghanistan, emphasizing that support to the Afghan government and security forces remains a strategic priority for the US government.

Mr. Flynn made the remarks during a telephone conversation with Afghanistan’s National Security Adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar.

The conversation followed hours after a deadly attack hit capital Kabul, leaving at least 21 dead and around 41 others wounded.

The attack was apparently carried out by a suicide bomber near the entrance gate of the Afghan Supreme Court as scores of people were leaving their offices.

Condemning the attack on strongest words, Mr. Flynn said the United States remains committed to support the Afghan security forces fight the terrorist groups which are staging attacks against the Afghan people, insisting that such support remains a strategic and military priority for Washington.

In his turn, Mr. Atmar thanked the US government and President Donald Trump for their support as Afghanistan is going through a critical moment.

Calling US a strategic partner of Afghanistan, Atmar said the two countries will continue to their joint efforts to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS