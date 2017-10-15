Suicide truck bombing plot foiled in Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Sun Oct 15 2017, 9:48 am

The Afghan security forces foiled a deadly plot of the anti-government armed militants to detonated a truck packed with explosives in Kabul city.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) in a statement said a suicide bomber who was riding a Mazda type truck was arrested before he manage to detonate the vehicle in an unknown location of the city.

The statement further added that the suicide bomber was arrested from the 5th police district of the city late on Saturday night.

The suicide bomber was identified by the security forces and was injured after they opened fire him when he refrained to the calls to stop the vehicle, the ministry of interior added.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as an explosion left a number of people wounded in Kabul city earlier on the evening of the same day.

The incident took place in Dehburi area of the city after explosives planted in a police vehicle went off, leaving two of them wounded.

Last evening’s incident took place almost twenty days after a suicide attack left at least five people dead and twenty others wounded.

The Islamic State had claimed responsibility behind the attack which took place on 29th of September in Qala-e-Fatullah area.

