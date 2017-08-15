Suicide car bombing targets Afghan forces convoy in Kunduz

By Khaama Press - Tue Aug 15 2017, 3:26 pm

A suicide car bomb attack targeted the convoy of the Afghan security forces in northern Kunduz province of Afghanistan earlier today.

According to the local officials, the incident took place in the vicinity of Chardara district after a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device into the convoy of the security forces.

The officials further added that the incident took place around 11:30 am local time as the security forces were on their way to participate in a clearance operation, claiming the lives of at least four soldiers while several others were wounded.

In the meantime, the provincial security chief Safar Mohammad Akbari, said at least five soldiers were killed or wounded in the attack.

He said one soldier lost his life and another four were wounded as they were planning to execute a special operation in the area.

The Taliban insurgents group claimed responsibility behind the attack.

Kunduz is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its various districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

The Afghan security forces are busy conducting counter-terrorism operations in various restive districts of Kunduz, including the strategic Kunduz city as the Taliban insurgents are attempting to expand their insurgency in this key province.

