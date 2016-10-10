Suicide car bombing rocks Lashkargh as Taliban attempts to enter the city

By Khaama Press - Mon Oct 10 2016, 4:00 pm

The Taliban militants group conducted a suicide car bombing in the vicinity of Lashkargah city as they attempted to enter the provincial capital of southern Helmand province.

According to the local government officials, the suicide attack was carried out in the 2nd police district of the city amid ongoing clashes between the Afghan forces and the Taliban insurgents.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Omar Zwak confirmed the report and said at least 14 people were killed or injured in the suicide car bombing.

He said several civilians were among those killed or wounded in the suicide attack carried out by the Taliban militants.

However, the provincial hospital sources said at least 30 people wounded in the suicide attack were taken to the emergency hospital from the site of the incident.

In the meantime, the lawmaker representing Helmand in the Lower House of the Parliament, Abdulhai Akhundzada confirmed that the Taliban insurgents managed to enter Lashkargah city.

But the provincial security adviser Toryalai Hemat said the Afghan special forces managed to push the Taliban militants from the 2nd police district of the city after they launched a coordinated attack to capture its control.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS