Suicide car bomb attack near military base in Khost province

By Khaama Press - Mon Apr 24 2017, 1:41 pm

A suicide car bomb attack has taken place close to a military in Southeastern Khost province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) confirmed the incident took place close to the Campaign military camp.

MoI acting spokesman Najib Danish said the incident took place around 1 pm local time after a car bomb was detonated near the base.

There are no reports available regarding the casualties so far as Danish said further details will be released later.

In the meantime, the provincial public health officials are saying a minor child who sustained injuries in the attack has been shifted to the city hospital for the treatment.

Eyewitnesses in the area are saying that the blast site has been cordoned off by the security forces.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

