Suicide bombers attack Taliban compound in West of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Tue Feb 28 2017, 1:00 pm

A group of suicide bombers launched a coordinated attack on a compound of the Taliban insurgents in western Herat province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the incident took place late on Sunday night in the restive Shindand district.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Jilani Farhad confirmed the incident and said reports suggest at least two suicide bombers stormed into the compound of a rival group led by Mullah Rasool.

He said the clashes continued for at least half hour before the two suicide bombers were killed during the exchange of fire.

Farhad further added that reports indicate at least three militants loyal to Mullah Rasool were also killed during the clash.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

This is not the first time infighting has taken place among the rival Taliban factions in the country, particularly in western Herat province.

Dozens of insurgents were killed and scores of others were wounded after infighting erupted among the rival groups in this province last year.

The infightings normally take place due to the differences of views among the rivals who mainly oppose with the appointments for Taliban supreme leader after the death of Mullah Mohammad Omar.

