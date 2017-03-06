Suicide bombers among 37 ISIS militants killed in Nangarhar clashes

By Khaama Press - Mon Mar 06 2017, 1:53 pm

At least thirty three loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed during clashes in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial police commandment in a statement said scores of ISIS loyalists launched coordinated attacks on security posts in Pandola, Gerdi, Abdul Khel, and Goshtal areas of Achin district late on Sunday night.

The statement further added that the Afghan forces responded to the attack and forced the ISIS loyalists to retreat.

At least thirty three ISIS loyalists including three suicide bombers were killed during the clashes, the statement said, adding that five militants also sustained injuries.

According to the police commandment, the security forces did not suffer any casualties during the clashes.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

The latest coordinated attack by ISIS loyalists came as the Afghan forces are busy conducting counter-terrorism operations in the restive districts of Nangarhar under the Shaheen-25 operations launched several weeks ago.

